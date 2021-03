China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin, China March 22, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will promote use of a safe international travel pass for trips with Russia, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, the foreign minister and a state councilor, made the remarks during a joint news briefing with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.