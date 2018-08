MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an economic forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok next month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on fuel and energy issues in Kemerovo Region, Russia August 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia is expecting some Asian leaders and companies to attend to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 11-13.