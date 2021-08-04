Russia's Cian real estate database targets U.S. IPO, sources say

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian real estate database Cian, one of the country’s largest, plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States this autumn, two financial market sources said on Wednesday.

Privately-owned Cian has hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, UBS, Renaissance Capital and Bank of America to arrange the deal, which may come with a dual listing in Moscow, the sources added.

One of the sources said the offering could be around $300 million.

Cian, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Renaissance Capital and Bank of America declined to comment.

UBS did not immediately respond.