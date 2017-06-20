FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to appeal against European court ruling on 'gay propaganda'
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

Russia to appeal against European court ruling on 'gay propaganda'

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling which said a Russian law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors was discriminatory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court said the law flouted people's freedom of expression and was discriminatory against gay people.

"The (Russian) Justice Ministry expresses its disagreement with the conclusions of the European Court," the ministry said in a statement, saying it would prepare an appeal within three months.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

