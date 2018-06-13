FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia restores Crimea power supply after blackout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled power grid company Rosseti said on Wednesday that it has restored power supply in Crimea after it had suffered a total blackout.

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, waits before an annual state of the nation address attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Crimea Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov said on social media that the power cut had been caused by a surge in electricity at a power station in Taman, southern Russia, triggering an automatic shutdown. Rosseti said it needed “just over an hour” to restore power supply.

Russia supplies some power to Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, via a cable that runs beneath the Kerch Strait.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Olga Popova, Anton Zverev and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Goodman

