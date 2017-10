MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has signed a 10-year deal with Croatia’s Prvo Plinarsko Drustvo (PPD) to supply it with 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, Gazprom Export said on Friday.

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The deal expires in 2027 and Gazprom will supply 0.25 bcm of gas in the fourth quarter this year, the company said.