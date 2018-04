MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, spoke with Cuba’s new President Miguel Diaz-Canel and ex-president Raul Castro over the phone on Friday, the Kremlin said on its website.

Newly elected Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is seen during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, April 19, 2018. Desmond Boylan/Pool via Reuters

Putin congratulated Diaz-Canel on his election and his birthday and said Russia was ready to help the Cuban leadership modernize its economy, according to the Kremlin.