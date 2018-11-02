Russia and Cuba urge U.S. to rethink exit from nuclear arms pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel exchange documents following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Cuba on Friday called on the United States to reconsider its intention to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty, saying the move would have extremely negative consequences for international security.

Washington has said it wants to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces arms treaty and has accused Russia of violating it, something Moscow denies.

Russia and Cuba made their call for the United States to think again in a joint statement issued after talks in Moscow between President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.