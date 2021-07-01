Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Russia summons Czech ambassador over compensation demands for 2014 blast - TASS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Czech ambassador to the foreign ministry, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, over Prague’s accusations that Russia was behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

The RIA new agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying Prague’s demands for compensation were unacceptable.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

