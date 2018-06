MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday it had approved a plan of action with regards to a voluntary recall of 1,426 Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) Sprinter Classic cars sold in October-December of 2017.

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle