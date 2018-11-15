World News
Russia's Putin says everyone should be free to attend Davos forum

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore November 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that everyone should be free to decide whether or not to attend the Davos World Economic Forum, commenting on a report that three Russian businessmen had been barred from the event over sanctions.

Putin was speaking to reporters at a regional summit in Singapore in response to a question about whether a Russian delegation would take part in the forum after restrictions on the Russian businessmen were reported by the Financial Times.

