MOSCOW (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia will not borrow abroad next year if the United States imposes sanctions on Russian debt, an interview recorded on Sept. 26 and aired on Rossiya-24 state television on Friday showed.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a discussion with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as part of of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin