Business News
April 17, 2020 / 10:56 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russian firms face net foreign debt repayment of $22 billion in second and third quarter

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian companies will have to carry out net foreign debt repayments of $12.6 billion in the second quarter and $9.4 billion in the third quarter, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

Foreign debt is in focus as repayments of such liabilities may spur demand for foreign currency and hit the Russian currency. Russia’s total external debt shrank in the first quarter to its lowest level since 2009.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
