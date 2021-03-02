Russian court orders ex-journalist accused of treason to be held until May

FILE PHOTO: Ivan Safronov, a former journalist and an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos who remains in custody on state treason charges, stands inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday ordered former journalist Ivan Safronov to be kept in custody until May 7 on charges of treason, the court’s press officer said.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia’s space agency in May, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7 and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017. He denies the charge.