December 19, 2017 / 3:57 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Moscow oil refinery suspends diesel exports due to pipeline damage - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Moscow oil refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, has suspended exports of diesel due to a damaged pipeline, traders said on Tuesday.

Gazprom Neft said the plant was working according to schedule.

    A trader said he expected exports to resume in next few days.

    Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) earlier on Monday said it had stopped pumping oil products such as diesel through one of its pipelines after finding signs of an oil spill.

    Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich

