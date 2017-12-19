Moscow oil refinery suspends diesel exports due to pipeline damage - traders

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Moscow oil refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, has suspended exports of diesel due to a damaged pipeline, traders said on Tuesday.

Gazprom Neft said the plant was working according to schedule.

A trader said he expected exports to resume in next few days.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) earlier on Monday said it had stopped pumping oil products such as diesel through one of its pipelines after finding signs of an oil spill.