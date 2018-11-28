Putin: instability forcing countries away from dollar settlements

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was not aiming to stop settling deals using the U.S. dollar, but that instability in dollar-based settlements was forcing many world economies to think about moving to non-dollar settlements.

Speaking at a conference in Moscow, Putin also said that Russia was actively working on a system that would be independent from the SWIFT global payment system, but added that Moscow would not make any sudden moves that might hurt itself.