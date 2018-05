ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday Russia is prepared to buy the assets of sanctions-hit companies that are held as collateral by foreign banks.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The state is not going to stand aside here and it will help companies that have fallen into a difficult financial situation,” Siluanov said at an economic forum in St Petersburg.