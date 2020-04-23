Russia may need to borrow more than $20 billion in additional funds: first deputy PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may need to borrow an additional 1.5-2 trillion roubles($20-26.7 billion) to support its economy as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.
“The additional need for borrowing due to the state budget situation could amount to 1.5-2 trillion roubles,” he said.
Belousov, speaking during a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other senior government and business figures, said banks are accumulating risks now that could cause problems in the autumn.
