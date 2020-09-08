Russia's 2020 economic contraction seen at less than 4%: finance minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is seen contracting by less than 4% in 2020, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, an improvement on the 4.7% figure forecast in a Reuters poll late last month.

Speaking at a financial forum in Moscow alongside Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Siluanov added that Russia’s 2020 budget deficit was seen at around 4% of gross domestic product (GDP).