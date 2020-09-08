Business News
September 8, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's 2020 economic contraction seen at less than 4%: finance minister

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is seen contracting by less than 4% in 2020, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, an improvement on the 4.7% figure forecast in a Reuters poll late last month.

Speaking at a financial forum in Moscow alongside Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Siluanov added that Russia’s 2020 budget deficit was seen at around 4% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Gareth Jones

