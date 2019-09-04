Russian finance ministry to cut daily FX purchases in September

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it would buy 8.9 billion roubles ($134.86 million) worth of foreign currency a day between Sept. 6 and Oct. 4, down from 11.2 billion roubles a day during its last run of purchases.

FX purchases on the market will total 187.1 billion roubles over that period, down from the 246.2 billion roubles spent from Aug. 7 to Sept. 5, the ministry said.

A Reuters poll showed analysts had on average expected state FX purchases to reach 212.5 billion roubles from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4.

The total amount of state FX purchases will be higher as the as the central bank this year resumed FX purchases that were postponed in 2018 due to the rouble’s volatility.