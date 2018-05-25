FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rosneft signs deals on energy supplies with Ghana, Mongolia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it had signed deals on energy supplies with Ghana and Mongolia.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. Picture taken April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

It said it had signed long-term contracts worth $2.1 billion to supply gasoline and diesel fuel to the largest Mongolian importers of oil products.

It also said it had signed a package of documents to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the port of Tema in Ghana. Under the terms of the 12-year deal, it will supply 1.7 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn

