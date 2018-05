ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that the system of global trade was under threat from forces who wanted to undermine it and warned that resorting to protectionism would be a grave mistake.

FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lagarde was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.