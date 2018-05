ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he hoped that the United States would change its mind on pulling out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact early last year under his “America First” policy, raising fears of trade protectionism.