FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 25, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde calls U.S. complaints about China trade deficit strange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that U.S. complaints about the size of its trade deficit with China were strange.

FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking in St. Petersburg at an economic forum, Lagarde also said that U.S. complaints about alleged Chinese intellectual property violations should be discussed at the World Trade Organization.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.