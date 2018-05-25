IMF's Lagarde calls U.S. complaints about China trade deficit strange

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday that U.S. complaints about the size of its trade deficit with China were strange.
Speaking in St. Petersburg at an economic forum, Lagarde also said that U.S. complaints about alleged Chinese intellectual property violations should be discussed at the World Trade Organization.
