ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was unacceptable for the United States to apply its own rules beyond its borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“We need to put an end to that, this is unacceptable,” Putin said at an economy forum in St. Petersburg.