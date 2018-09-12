Kremlin says Japan's Abe has not yet replied to peace treaty proposal: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not yet received a response from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his proposal to sign a peace treaty by the end of the year, Tass news agency reported.

Putin, sitting alongside Abe at an economic forum in Vladivostok, proposed Japan and Russia conclude an unconditional peace treaty that would formally end World War Two hostilities between the two countries.

Abe, who said on Monday that talks with Putin were moving toward a peace treaty, did not give a response.