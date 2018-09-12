FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 12, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Russia's Putin tells Japan's Abe: 'Let's sign peace deal this year'

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two men sign a peace treaty by the end of this year.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference following their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities.

“An idea has just come into my head,” Putin said, turning toward Abe, during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

“Let’s conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions.”

Abe, sitting alongside Putin, did not give his response.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.