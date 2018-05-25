China's Qishan: There'd be no winners in trade war with Washington

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Friday that there would be no winners if there was a trade war between China and the United States and that Beijing must not be emotional in handling disputes with Washington.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends the opening ceremony of a forum on China-Africa local government cooperation, in Beijing, China May 8, 2018. Picture taken May 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Qishan said China would try to resolve its trade dispute with Washington, but that it should be ready for any turn of events.