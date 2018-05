ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft supports the gradual easing of oil output cuts, Eric Liron, Rosneft’s first vice president, told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

He also said that Rosneft’s oil production this year was seen at 224-225 million tonnes, almost unchanged from last year.