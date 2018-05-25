Putin says Russia will consider gas exports liberalization

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the head of French energy major Total on Friday that Moscow will consider the possibility of opening up Russia’s pipeline gas exports.
Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne asked Putin during an economic forum in St Petersburg to allow a joint venture of Total and Russia’s Novatek, to export pipeline gas from Russia to Europe.
Currently, only Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights to export Russian gas via pipelines.
