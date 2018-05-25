FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says Russia will consider gas exports liberalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the head of French energy major Total on Friday that Moscow will consider the possibility of opening up Russia’s pipeline gas exports.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks a during a news conference after the talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne asked Putin during an economic forum in St Petersburg to allow a joint venture of Total and Russia’s Novatek, to export pipeline gas from Russia to Europe.

Currently, only Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights to export Russian gas via pipelines.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Katya Golubkova' writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton

