September 12, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China's Xi: protectionism is rearing its head

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Protectionism and unilateralism were rearing their heads in global politics and the states of northeast Asia should work together to counter that trend, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

“There are deep and complex changes underway in the international situation, the politics of force, unilateral approaches and protectionism are rearing their head,” Xi said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Russia’s Pacific coast.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

