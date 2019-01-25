Russia GDP growth up 1.9 percent year-on-year in December 2018: economy ministry

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Russian one rouble coin in this picture illustration taken October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian economy expanded by 1.9 percent in December year-on-year after growing by 1.8 percent the previous month, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry increased its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2018 to 2 percent from 1.8 percent due to a significant rise in construction activity.

In 2017, GDP growth in Russia was 1.6 percent, according to the most recent estimate from the Russian statistics service.