Russia GDP growth up 1.9 percent year-on-year in December 2018: economy ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian economy expanded by 1.9 percent in December year-on-year after growing by 1.8 percent the previous month, the economy ministry said on Friday.
The ministry increased its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2018 to 2 percent from 1.8 percent due to a significant rise in construction activity.
In 2017, GDP growth in Russia was 1.6 percent, according to the most recent estimate from the Russian statistics service.
