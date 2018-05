MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, will attend Russia’s annual economic forum due to be held in the city of Saint Petersburg on May 25, the forum’s organization committee said on Thursday.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a panel entitled "Reforming the Euro Area: Views from Inside and Outside of Europe" during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are also expected to attend the investment forum, which will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.