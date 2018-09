MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry expects annual inflation to accelerate to 3.2-3.3 percent in September from 3.1 percent in August, it said on Tuesday.

A vendor places Russian rouble banknotes into a cash register at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The weak ruble, which has fallen to levels last seen in March 2016, added 0.1 percentage points to August’s inflation reading, it said in a monthly report.