MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy could enter recession next year if the United States imposes new sanctions that are being discussed, RIA news agency cited Alexei Kudrin, head of the Audit Chamber and former finance minister, as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Alexei Kudrin, chairman of Russia’s Audit Chamber, speaks during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, discussing the federal budget in Moscow, Russia September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin