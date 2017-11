MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economic growth in October was affected by a global agreement between OPEC members and Russia to cut crude oil production, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia September 19, 2017. Picture taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Speaking to reporters, Oreshkin also said that annual inflation in Russia had slowed to 2.4-2.5 percent.