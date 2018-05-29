Russia's Medvedev says VEB to have key role in implementing Putin decree: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that state development bank VEB should serve as the main vehicle to implement a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, attends a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin set the government a series of ambitious economic goals in a decree signed in May.

Medvedev said VEB would need a capital injection in the future, Interfax reported.