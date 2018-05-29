Russia's Medvedev says VEB to have key role in implementing Putin decree: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that state development bank VEB should serve as the main vehicle to implement a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, the Interfax news agency reported.
Putin set the government a series of ambitious economic goals in a decree signed in May.
Medvedev said VEB would need a capital injection in the future, Interfax reported.
Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Polina Devitt