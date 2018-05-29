FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Medvedev says VEB to have key role in implementing Putin decree: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that state development bank VEB should serve as the main vehicle to implement a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Dmitry Medvedev, who was nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, attends a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin set the government a series of ambitious economic goals in a decree signed in May.

Medvedev said VEB would need a capital injection in the future, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.