FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's VTB head: possible new US sanctions on financial sector would be a hard hit - TV

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Possible new U.S. sanctions on the Russian financial sector would be a hard blow, Andrey Kostin, chief executive of Russia’s second biggest bank VTB, told Rossiya-24 TV station in an interview.

Russian state bank VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He also said he believed it would be ‘impossible’ for the Russian central bank to cut its key interest rate at a meeting next week given the recent turmoil on the markets.

But, Kostin added that the Russian economy was strong and should not expect any significant shocks.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.