World Cup may boost Russia GDP by 150-210 billion rubles per year: organizing committee

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The soccer World Cup could boost Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 150 billion to 210 billion rubles ($2.43 billion-$3.40 billion) per year over the next five years, according to a study by the tournament’s organizing committee released on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Russian Football Championship - FC Rostov vs SKA-Khabarovsk - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - April 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup Official mascot Zabivaka outside the stadium after the match. REUTERS/Sergei Pivovarov

The study said that the World Cup added 867 billion rubles to Russia’s GDP between 2013 and 2018.

(This version of the story corrects to make clear that 150-210 billion ruble figure is per year)