July 19, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Russia GDP growth slows to 1.1 percent in June from 2.2 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product grew 1.1 percent in year-on-year terms in June after expanding 2.2 percent in May, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

People stand outside a mall in Samara, Russia June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Russian economy saw retail sales rising in June on the back of the soccer World Cup, while output in construction, agriculture and industrial sectors declined, the ministry said in a monthly report.

The ministry earlier reported that GDP was up 2.1 percent year on year in May.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams

