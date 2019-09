FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Thursday that there was no question of the economy going into recession despite a slowdown in economic growth.

The central bank last week lowered its 2019 economic growth projection to 0.8%-1.3% from an earlier forecast of 1.0%-1.5%.