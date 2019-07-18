Russian economic growth picks up to 0.7% year-on-year in June

Moscow (Reuters) - Gross domestic product growth in Russia accelerated to 0.7% in June in year-on-year terms after expanding by 0.1% in May, the Russian Economy Ministry said on Thursday.
In the second quarter of 2019, GDP grew 0.8% after growing by 0.5% in the first three months of the year.
The ministry said in a monthly report that GDP growth in June was boosted by a pick up in industrial output.
The ministry also said it lowered its initial GDP growth assessment for May to 0.1% from 0.2% reported earlier.
Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh