FILE PHOTO: Workers unload sacks of soybeans imported from Russia at Heihe port in Heilongjiang province, China June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian economic growth is set to slow in November-December in year-on-year terms from the 2.5 percent seen in October, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday in comments cited by Interfax news agency.

Russia’s oil-dependent economy accelerated in October thanks to higher output in the agriculture and industrial sectors but other indicators showed growth remained patchy.