MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry said on Friday that it expected inflation in Russia to reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 year-on-year and 0.6-0.7% in December, compared to the previous month.

“Stabilization (in) the foreign exchange market,” will restrain inflation in December, deputy economy ministry Polina Kryuchkova said in a comment.