October 16, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin to discuss resumption of flights from Russia to Egypt's Red Sea resorts

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will discuss the resumption of direct charter flights from Russia to Egyptian Red Sea resorts during their meeting on October 17, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday that the two presidents would discuss the resumption of flights to the resort towns Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada. Russian flag carrier Aeroflot restarted flights to Egypt’s capital Cairo in April.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Kirsten Donovan

