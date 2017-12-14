Moscow, Cairo may sign deal on Friday to resume Russian flights to Egypt: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Egypt may sign an agreement on Friday allowing to resume Russian civilian flights to Egypt, the TASS news agency cited Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov as saying on Thursday.

Egypt’s aviation minister will travel to Russia on Thursday to sign protocol agreements to resume the flights that were suspended after the 2015 bombing of a Russian tourist jet, two ministry sources said in Cairo.

Moscow halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight, downing the jet leaving from the tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and killing 224 people on board.