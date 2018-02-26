FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia: flights to Egypt delayed as no deal on ground handling - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The resumption of civilian air traffic to Egypt from Russia has been delayed because air carriers have not reached an agreement on their ground handling, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Monday, RIA news agency reported.

Egypt’s ambassador to Russia said earlier this month that Russian national carrier Aeroflot and its Egyptian counterpart EgyptAir were in talks about the resumption of Russian flights to Cairo, something he said he hoped would be possible.

Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Polina Ivanova

