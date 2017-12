MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy major Rosneft said on Wednesday an international consortium has started production at the Zohr gas field in Egypt, in which it has a stake.

Gas output at the field, the largest in the Mediterranean Sea, will total up to 28 billion cubic meters a year by 2020, the company added.

Rosneft owns up to 35 percent in Zohr, Eni controls 60 percent and BP has 10 percent.