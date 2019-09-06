World News
Masked man tasers Russian election chief ahead of regional vote

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A masked man broke into the home of Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission in the early hours of Friday morning, and repeatedly tasered her a day before regional elections, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

“The masked intruder broke in through a window and got onto the house’s terrace and repeatedly tasered the home owner (Pamfilova) and then fled,” the ministry said in a statement.

