March 18, 2018 / 6:07 PM / in a day

Putin wins Russia's presidential election: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An exit poll showed Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election held on Sunday with 73.9 percent of the vote.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

The voting projection, by pollster VTsIOM, put Communist party challenger Pavel Grudinin in second place with 11.2 percent.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, head of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was on 6.7 pct, and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak had 2.5 percent, the exit poll showed.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Andrew Osborn and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Christian Lowe

